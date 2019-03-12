Raffl scored a goal and set up Scott Laughton's game-winner in a 3-2 win over Ottawa on Monday.

Raffl's goal improved his shot percentage to 11.1 for the year, which shows just how few pucks he's actually gotten to the net (54). He's shown signs of picking things up on offense with four points in his past four games, but you should still be able to find plenty of players like him on the waiver wire.