Raffl finished with a plus-1 rating in less than 10 minutes of ice time during Tuesday's loss to the Islanders.

The Austrian forward had sat out the previous six contests due to an upper-body injury, but has returned to health in time for the closing stages of the regular season. A one-time 20-goal scorer, Raffl possesses more talent than most fourth-line players, though with just 11 goals and 19 points over 74 games this season, he's only a realistic fantasy option in the deepest of leagues.