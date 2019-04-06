Flyers' Michael Raffl: Pointless in last 11 games
Raffl hasn't scored a point since agreeing to a two-year contract extension on March 26.
To be fair, he's played only four games since then, but his pointless streak dates back to March 14. During that stretch, he's also posted a minus-8 rating in 11 games. Raffl has six goals and 18 points with an even rating in 66 games this season.
