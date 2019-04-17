Flyers' Michael Raffl: Posts 18 points in 67 games
Raffl scored six goals and 18 points while posting a minus-1 rating, 32 PIM and 65 shots on net in 67 games this season.
The 30-year-old scored half as many goals in 2018-19 as he did the previous season, but owners should have expected at least a small decline in goals after he posted a higher than normal shooting percentage last season. Raffl somewhat made up for it, recording the most assists in his career since 2015-16. He also finished just two minutes shy of a career-best in PIM.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...