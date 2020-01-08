Raffl scored a goal and posted three shots with a hit and block during a 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

That was Raffl's first goal since Oct. 26, but actually, he's been rather solid considering his expectations this season. Raffl is playing a little bit more per game than last season, and as a result, he's averaging more shots on goal and points per game during 2019-20. He already has four goals, which puts him just two shy of last season, and Raffl has played only 33 games. He also has 10 points with a minus-8 rating, 35 shots, 42 hits and 15 blocks this season.