Flyers' Michael Raffl: Posts shorty in win
Raffl scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.
The Flyers hopped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period thanks to two power-play goals and Raffl's shorthanded tally. This is the 31-year-old Raffl's first shorthanded goal of the season and the third of his career. He doesn't produce a ton, but he's already matched last year's 18-point mark through 54 games.
