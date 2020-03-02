Raffl scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

The Flyers hopped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period thanks to two power-play goals and Raffl's shorthanded tally. This is the 31-year-old Raffl's first shorthanded goal of the season and the third of his career. He doesn't produce a ton, but he's already matched last year's 18-point mark through 54 games.