Raffl posted an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-0 win over the Red Wings.

Raffl set up Scott Laughton for the opening tally in the second period. The assist snapped a four-game drought for Raffl. He's at 13 points, 46 shots and 56 hits through 42 contests. The 31-year-old doesn't project to help out many fantasy owners with his limited production.