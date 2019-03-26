Raffl signed a two-year contract extension with the Flyers on Tuesday.

The Austrian has been a key penalty-killing specialist for a Flyers team that has otherwise had its share of struggles in that important category, ranking 21st at 79.5 percent. No, Raffl won't be much of a difference maker in the season's final games, but he fits the bill as a no-frills, all-around contributor who will assuredly be friendly on the virtual budget in DFS settings.