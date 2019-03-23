Flyers' Michael Raffl: Ready to play
Raffl (illness) took to the ice for warmups Saturday afternoon, as he prepares to return against the Islanders, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Raffl missed Thursday's road game against the Blackhawks, but he's all systems go with Philip Varone projected to be a healthy scratch against the Isles. This concerns the bottom-six group for a Flyers squad with a slippery grip on a potential playoff spot.
