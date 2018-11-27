Flyers' Michael Raffl: Ready to return
The Flyers activated Raffl (lower body) off injured reserve Tuesday.
Raffl's return to action should provide the Flyers with some much-needed depth scoring, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled 24 points in 85 appearances over the past two seasons. The Austrian winger will likely slot into a bottom-six role against the Senators on Tuesday.
