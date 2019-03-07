Flyers' Michael Raffl: Records helper
Raffl posted an assist, three shots on net, three hits and a block in a 5-3 loss to the Capitals on Wednesday.
It was his second straight game with an assist, and Raffl has three helpers in the last five contests. He's not getting enough pucks to the net this season, but Raffl is still racking up his normal amount of assists. He has five goals despite just 49 shots on net and 16 points in 53 games in 2018-19.
