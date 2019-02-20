Flyers' Michael Raffl: Records helper
Raffl picked up an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.
It was his first points in five games. Raffl isn't known as a prolific scorer, but he's struggled more than usual this season. He's on pace for a career low in goals and only has 12 points in 46 contests. Raffl's biggest problem is a 9.1 shooting percentage, which is his lowest since his rookie season, but he is averaging far fewer shots per game as well. Raffl has four goals to go with his 12 points this season.
