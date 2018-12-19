Raffl picked up an assist in a 3-2 victory against the Red Wings on Tuesday.

He played just north of 12 minutes, but Raffl posted his first point in 10 days. Nevertheless, owners have to be disappointed he's still looking for his first goal. Raffl scored 13 goals last season in 76 games, but to open 2018-19, he has zero scores and five assists in 18 contests. Unless owners want to deploy him for hits -- he has 41 -- Raffl is fantasy irrelevant.