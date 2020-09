Raffl is recovering from a high ankle sprain, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Raffl came back and played in the final two games of Philadelphia's second-round series against the Islanders, so although he's obviously not 100 percent healthy, there's no reason to believe he won't be fully recovered in time for next season's training camp. The 31-year-old winger notched 20 points in 58 regular-season contests before adding four goals and a helper in nine postseason matches in 2019-20.