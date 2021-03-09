Raffl (hand) won't play Tuesday against Buffalo, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Raffl will miss a second straight game Tuesday and remains without a definite timetable for his return. Another update on the 32-year-old winger, who's tallied seven points in 21 contests this season, should surface once he's deemed fit to play.
