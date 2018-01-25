Raffl (lower body) will rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Raffl thus will avoid missing any action beyond Tuesday's affair against the Red Wings, when he was limited to just 10:09 of ice time because of the ailment. The 29-year-old winger has made his mark in the scorebook recently when healthy, racking up five points in the eight games prior to his early departure Tuesday.