Flyers' Michael Raffl: Returns Thursday against Tampa Bay
Raffl (lower body) will rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Raffl thus will avoid missing any action beyond Tuesday's affair against the Red Wings, when he was limited to just 10:09 of ice time because of the ailment. The 29-year-old winger has made his mark in the scorebook recently when healthy, racking up five points in the eight games prior to his early departure Tuesday.
More News
-
Flyers' Michael Raffl: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Flyers' Michael Raffl: Finds twine against Islanders•
-
Flyers' Michael Raffl: Scores opening goal in loss•
-
Flyers' Michael Raffl: Continues strong stretch with two points•
-
Flyers' Michael Raffl: Scores two points in defeat•
-
Flyers' Michael Raffl: Scoreless stretch extends to 16 games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...