Flyers' Michael Raffl: Returns to health
Raffl (upper body) is healthy and ready to return, Dave Isaac of the Courier-Post reports.
Raff missed six games with this ailment, but seems in line to return Tuesday against the Islanders. It's an easy schedule down the stretch for the Flyers, but the 29-year-old's fantasy potential is still limited. He only has 19 points in 73 games.
