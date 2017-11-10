Raffl logged --- of ice time without recording a point during Thursday's 3-1 win over Chicago.

The 28-year-old Austrian has now gone 16 games without marking the scoresheet. Raffl is being deployed in a depth role and has just 12 shots on net for the campaign. He's safe to ignore in all fantasy settings until there is a sign of semi-consistent offense from the winger.

