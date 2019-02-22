Flyers' Michael Raffl: Scores in lopsided defeat
Raffl scored his fifth goal of the season in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.
The fourth-line winger has notched points in back-to-back contests and spoiled Carey Price's shutout bid with a tip-in goal Thursday night. With only 13 points through 47 games this season, Raffl shouldn't be deployed on a regular basis in any format.
