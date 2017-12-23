Raffl had a goal Friday in a 4-2 defeat against Buffalo.

Raffl has seven points in December after getting just three points in the first two months of the season. The better news is that Flyers boss Dave Hakstol is gaining trust in him, as Raffl has had at least 14 minutes of ice time in every game since Dec. 4. Given the opportunities he now has and his improvement, if you're in need of depth on your roster, you could do worse than Raffl.