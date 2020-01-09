Flyers' Michael Raffl: Sets up game-tying goal
Raffl recorded an assist and a team-high four hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.
Raffl found Robert Hagg for the tying goal at 19:18 of the first period. He's now picked up points in consecutive games after scoring in Tuesday's loss to the Hurricanes. Raffl is up to 11 points, 46 hits and a minus-7 rating through 34 appearances. He missed 10 contests with a broken finger, but the 31-year-old Austrian could reach the 20-point mark at his current pace.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.