Raffl recorded an assist and a team-high four hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Raffl found Robert Hagg for the tying goal at 19:18 of the first period. He's now picked up points in consecutive games after scoring in Tuesday's loss to the Hurricanes. Raffl is up to 11 points, 46 hits and a minus-7 rating through 34 appearances. He missed 10 contests with a broken finger, but the 31-year-old Austrian could reach the 20-point mark at his current pace.