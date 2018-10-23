Flyers' Michael Raffl: Sidelined 4-6 weeks
Raffl will miss 4-to-6 weeks due to a lower-body injury.
Raffl was helped off the ice in the second period of Monday's game against the Avalanche, and it turns out the issue was of significance. There's a decent chance the Flyers will reach into the minors to add some depth to the frontlines, though Corban Knight and Mikhail Vorobyov are already options on the roster to fill in.
More News
-
Flyers' Michael Raffl: Injured Monday•
-
Flyers' Michael Raffl: Averaging under a shot per game•
-
Flyers' Michael Raffl: Fires home two in preseason win•
-
Flyers' Michael Raffl: Fourth 20-point season of career•
-
Flyers' Michael Raffl: Plays limited role Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Michael Raffl: Returns to health•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.