Raffl will miss 4-to-6 weeks due to a lower-body injury.

Raffl was helped off the ice in the second period of Monday's game against the Avalanche, and it turns out the issue was of significance. There's a decent chance the Flyers will reach into the minors to add some depth to the frontlines, though Corban Knight and Mikhail Vorobyov are already options on the roster to fill in.