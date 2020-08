Raffl (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's Game 1 showdown against Montreal, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The 31-year-old was already expected to miss a significant portion of time with the undisclosed issue, so this news isn't quite surprising. With Raffl sidelined, look for Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Tyler Pitlick to man the fourth line wing spots. The timetable for Raffl to return to action still remains uncertain at this point.