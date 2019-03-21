Flyers' Michael Raffl: Skips trip to Chicago
Raffl won't be available for Thursday's game against the Blackhawks after he didn't make the trip, John Boruk reports.
The reason behind Raffl's absence wasn't revealed, but it will open the door for Justin Bailey to draw in against the Blackhawks. Raffl hasn't performed particularly well when healthy, racking up just 18 points over 59 games, and he's seen a career-low 11:44 of ice time on average, signaling his drop down the pecking order.
