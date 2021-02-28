Raffl scored a goal on his only shot in Sunday's 3-0 win over Buffalo.

Immediately after winning an offensive-zone faceoff, Raffl went straight to the net to deflect a Robert Hagg point shot, extending the Flyers' lead to 2-0 just 1:37 into the second period. It ended a nine-game goal skid for Raffl, who last found the back of the net Jan. 28 against the Devils. The 32-year-old has contributed three goals and four assists through 18 games in a bottom-six role.