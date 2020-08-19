Raffly scored the game-winning goal Tuesday during the Flyers' 2-0 win over the Canadiens in Game 4 of their first-round series.

Early in the first period, Raffl took a drop pass from Sean Couturier and rifled his only shot of the game into the top corner past Carey Price, and it was all the offensive support Carter Hart would need. After scoring a surprising two points in the Flyers' seeding round robin opener, Raffl missed the next four games with an undisclosed ailment, but the 31-year-old checking winger returned to the lineup for Game 3 on Sunday before making his mark in Game 4. He's highly unlikely to continue producing at a point-a-game pace, but the playoffs are the time for unlikely heroes.