Raffl has two goals and three points with a minus-2 rating 14 PIM in the last 13 games.

That's about in line with what he produced in the first 13 games as well. Compared to last season, Raffl has been disappointing. He had 13 goals and 22 points in 2017-18, and this season, he has two goals and seven points in 26 games. His plus-5 rating through the first part of the season was much better, but recently, Raffl has contributed more in the PIM category. That's where he will help owners in deeper leagues the most.