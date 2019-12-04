Flyers' Michael Raffl: Suffers fracture Tuesday
Raffl suffered a broken finger in Tuesday's win over Toronto and is expected to be out about four weeks.
Raffl was forced to leave Tuesday's contest in the second period, and as evidenced by this news, had a good reason as to why he didn't return. The hope with the approximate timeline is that the 31-year-old can return to action ahead of schedule, and coach Alain Vigneault specified the injury is a broken pinky finger on Raffl's right hand. As long as the veteran is out, Chris Stewart stands to be the main beneficiary to draw into the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.