Raffl suffered a broken finger in Tuesday's win over Toronto and is expected to be out about four weeks.

Raffl was forced to leave Tuesday's contest in the second period, and as evidenced by this news, had a good reason as to why he didn't return. The hope with the approximate timeline is that the 31-year-old can return to action ahead of schedule, and coach Alain Vigneault specified the injury is a broken pinky finger on Raffl's right hand. As long as the veteran is out, Chris Stewart stands to be the main beneficiary to draw into the lineup.