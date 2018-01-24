Flyers' Michael Raffl: Suffers lower-body injury
Raffl won't return to Tuesday's game against the Red Wings with a lower-body injury.
Raffl had points in back-to-back games heading into Tuesday's matchup, but the streak will end there. Counting this matchup, he'll have nine goals and 16 points while averaging 13:24 of ice time through 48 games. Raffle will be re-evaluated Wednesday.
