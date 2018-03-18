Flyers' Michael Raffl: Suffers upper-body injury
Raffl left Sunday's game against Washington with an upper-body injury, and won't return Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Raffl left during the end of the second period after taking a hit into the boards, and although it didn't appear to be a rough collision, he was evidently shaken up nonetheless. The 29-year-old will attempt to return Tuesday against Detroit, and if he's unable to go, Taylor Leier or Dale Weise should draw into the lineup.
