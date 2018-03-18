Raffl left Sunday's game against Washington with an upper-body injury, and won't return Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Raffl left during the end of the second period after taking a hit into the boards, and although it didn't appear to be a rough collision, he was evidently shaken up nonetheless. The 29-year-old will attempt to return Tuesday against Detroit, and if he's unable to go, Taylor Leier or Dale Weise should draw into the lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories