Raffl left Sunday's game against Washington with an upper-body injury, and won't return Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Raffl left during the end of the second period after taking a hit into the boards, and although it didn't appear to be a rough collision, he was evidently shaken up nonetheless. The 29-year-old will attempt to return Tuesday against Detroit, and if he's unable to go, Taylor Leier or Dale Weise should draw into the lineup.