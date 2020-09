Raffl scored a goal on three shots and was plus-3 with five hits in Thursday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Islanders in Game 6.

Raffl's rebound goal with 6:39 left in the second period tied the game at 3-3. It was the first point of the series and fourth goal of the playoffs for the 31-year-old, who patrolled the left wing on Philadelphia's fourth line with Nate Thompson and Nicolas Aube-Kubel.