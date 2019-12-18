Flyers' Michael Raffl: Targeting Dec. 29 return
Raffl (finger) is optimistic he will be ready to play Dec. 29 versus Anaheim, the first day he is eligible to come off long-term injured reserve, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Raffl will have missed 10 games due to his finger problem if he does play against the Ducks. The winger registered nine points in 28 outings this season in a bottom-six role. The emergence of Morgan Frost certainly won't improve the 30-year-old Raffl's chances of moving up in the depth chart any time soon.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.