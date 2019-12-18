Raffl (finger) is optimistic he will be ready to play Dec. 29 versus Anaheim, the first day he is eligible to come off long-term injured reserve, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Raffl will have missed 10 games due to his finger problem if he does play against the Ducks. The winger registered nine points in 28 outings this season in a bottom-six role. The emergence of Morgan Frost certainly won't improve the 30-year-old Raffl's chances of moving up in the depth chart any time soon.