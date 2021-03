Raffl (hand) practiced with the team Sunday and should play in Monday's game versus the Rangers, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Raffl still needs to officially gain clearance after missing the last four games due to a swollen right hand that he suffered blocking a shot March 6. The 32-year-old has generated three goals and seven points through the first 21 games. He typically serves in a bottom-six role.