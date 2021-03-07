Raffl (hand) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Capitals, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Raffl logged just 6:16 of ice time in Saturday's loss to the Penguins, and he'll miss his first game of the year Sunday. Connor Bunnaman was activated and will play on the fourth line in Raffl's place.
