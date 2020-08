Raffl (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against the Habs for Game 2 on Friday, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

While he remains on the shelf, Raffl did get onto the ice for warmups per Adam Kimelman of NHL.com, which indicates he could be back in action soon, perhaps as early as Sunday's Game 3. Once cleared to play, the winger could slot back into a third-line role and would likely bump Tyler Pitlick from the lineup.