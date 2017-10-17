Flyers' Michael Raffl: Yet to find scoresheet in 2017-18
Raffl has no points and a minus-2 rating in five games this season.
Raffl had the potential for a rebound season after notching just 11 points in 52 games in 2016-17. However, he's been absent from Claude Giroux's flank this season and his ice time has dropped considerably from the top-six minutes he enjoyed last season. Now on the fourth line, the 28-year-old forward is losing fantasy value fairly quickly and is a reach even in deep formats until his ice time and linemates improve.
