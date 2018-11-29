Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Activated from injured reserve

Neuvirth (undisclosed) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

The Flyers waived Calvin Pickard -- he joined the Coyotes organization on Thursday -- as one of the key indicators that Neuvirth's return is imminent. Still, the Czech goalie has been limited to one game this season, with Neuvy allowing six goals on 22 shots in an Oct. 27 home loss to the Islanders. The Flyers will have to decide whether he's going to start against host Pittsburgh on Saturday or ease him in as the backup to Anthony Stolarz.