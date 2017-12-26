Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Activated off IR
The Flyers activated Neuvirth (leg) from injured reserve Tuesday.
Neuvirth has missed the Flyers' last 11 games due to a leg injury, but he could return and make his ninth appearance of the season in goal as soon as Thursday against the Panthers or Friday against Tampa Bay. The 29-year-old Slovakian hasn't been great in limited action this campaign, posting a 2-5-1 record while registering a 2.65 GAA and .915 save percentage in eight appearances.
