Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Allows four goals in shootout loss
Neuvirth made 23 saves in Saturday' 5-4 shootout loss to Colorado.
It was a bit of a clunker, especially after his shutout win over the Blues on Thursday. Despite that, Neuvirth's numbers are significantly better than Brian Elliott's, yet Elliott continues to see more game action. A little stability in Neuvirth's game and he would earn more starts.
