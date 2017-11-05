Neuvirth made 23 saves in Saturday' 5-4 shootout loss to Colorado.

It was a bit of a clunker, especially after his shutout win over the Blues on Thursday. Despite that, Neuvirth's numbers are significantly better than Brian Elliott's, yet Elliott continues to see more game action. A little stability in Neuvirth's game and he would earn more starts.

