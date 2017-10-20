Neuvirth saved 23 of 24 shots during Thursday's 1-0 loss to Nashville.

Neuvirth has been sharp early this season with a .957 save percentage and 1.36 GAA through three contests, and he's actually outplayed Brian Elliott, who owns underwhelming .884 and 3.25 marks. As a result, Neuvirth has probably earned close to a 50-50 timeshare of starts moving forward. Don't ignore Neuvirth in seasonal setting. He checks out as a serviceable depth option.