Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Backing up Thursday

Neuvirth (groin) will be available as the backup for Thursday's game against the Bruins, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Neuvirth was sent to AHL Lehigh Valley for a conditioning assignment earlier in the week, but he rejoined the club Thursday and appears to be ready if called upon. It seems unlikely that the team will carry three goaltenders for long, so it wouldn't be surprising if Calvin Pickard is sent packing in the near future.