Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Between pipes against Hurricanes

Neuvirth will tend the twine at home versus Carolina on Thursday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Neuvirth is back in the crease, despite going 1-1-1 with a 3.26 GAA in his previous four outings. The 30-year-old figures to continue splitting time with Carter Hart until Brian Elliott (lower body) is cleared to return, which limits his fantasy value.

