Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Between pipes for possible elimination game
Neuvirth is pegged to start Game 5 against the Penguins on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Brian Elliott started in goal for the first four games of the series, but he was yanked twice and recorded an ugly .856 save percentage and 4.74 GAA. Neuvirth relieved Elliott in Game 4 and allowed two goals on 13 shots. However, the 30-year-old goalie has played in just four periods since Feb. 18, so just because head coach Dave Hakstol is going all in with Neuvirth, he could be a risky pick for most fantasy leagues, especially on the road.
