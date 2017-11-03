Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Blanks Blues with fantastic outing
Neuvirth stopped all 33 shots he faced in Thursday's win over the Blues.
Neuvirth has played quite well in five appearances this season, but has had a hard time coming away with victories. He turned in a sensational performance Thursday to snap the Flyers out of a two-game losing streak and earn his first shutout of the season. Brian Elliott is assumed to be the starter in Philadelphia right now, but he hasn't really impressed this season, so Neuvirth could see a heavier workload in the near-future. With a .941 save percentage thus far, Neuvirth could be worth a look right now, especially if he turns this recent outing into a hot streak.
