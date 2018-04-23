Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Bombarded by Penguins in Game 6 loss
Neuvirth stopped only 20 of 27 shots in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Penguins in Game 6.
Sound defensive play was only a rumor in this one, but much of the blame for the series-deciding loss can be laid at the 30-year-old netminder's skates as well -- the Flyers held a 4-2 lead midway through the second period before everything fell apart. Both Neuvirth and Brian Elliott are heading into the final years of their contracts in 2018-19, so while the campaign ended on a sour note for Neuvirth, he'll have plenty to play for after posting a solid 2.60 GAA and .915 save percentage in 22 regular-season games for the Flyers this season.
