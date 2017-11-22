Neuvirth was pulled Tuesday against Vancouver after giving up four goals on 22 shots.

Brian Elliott had taken over the crease in Philadelphia and this was Neuvirth's chance to make a statement. Unfortunately, the Canucks had other plans. The Czech netminder looked out of place Tuesday and was pulled late in the second period. He had given up four goals in his last outing and this shaky showing won't earn the praise of coach Dave Hakstol. Neuvirth's .916 save percentage isn't awful, but the 29-year-old has struggled when called upon of late and doesn't make for a great fantasy play on a Flyers team that has now lost five straight.