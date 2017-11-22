Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Chased in loss to Canucks
Neuvirth was pulled Tuesday against Vancouver after giving up four goals on 22 shots.
Brian Elliott had taken over the crease in Philadelphia and this was Neuvirth's chance to make a statement. Unfortunately, the Canucks had other plans. The Czech netminder looked out of place Tuesday and was pulled late in the second period. He had given up four goals in his last outing and this shaky showing won't earn the praise of coach Dave Hakstol. Neuvirth's .916 save percentage isn't awful, but the 29-year-old has struggled when called upon of late and doesn't make for a great fantasy play on a Flyers team that has now lost five straight.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Receives starting nod Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Allows four goals in shootout loss•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Designated starter Saturday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Blanks Blues with fantastic outing•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Starting Thursday in St. Louis•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Turns in lackluster showing Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...