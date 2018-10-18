Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Closing in on return

Per general manager Ron Hextall, Neuvirth (groin) is "days, not weeks" away from being cleared for game action, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

While this is positive news for Neuvirth, it won't mean much for fantasy owners, as Brian Elliott is currently locked in as the Flyers' starting netminder, and Calvin Pickard has emerged as a capable backup during Neuvirth's absence. The 30-year-old netminder will likely be nothing more than a streaming option this season.