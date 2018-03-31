Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Considered day-to-day

Neuvirth (lower body) is considered day-to-day moving forward, likely ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Bruins.

Neuvirth's injury prompted the Flyers to recall Alex Lyon from AHL Lehigh Valley on emergency conditions Saturday. The day-to-day tag provides some encouragement that the issue may not be overly serious, but Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer believes otherwise, suggesting that Neuvirth may be done for the regular season.