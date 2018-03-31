Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Considered day-to-day
Neuvirth (lower body) is considered day-to-day moving forward, likely ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Bruins.
Neuvirth's injury prompted the Flyers to recall Alex Lyon from AHL Lehigh Valley on emergency conditions Saturday. The day-to-day tag provides some encouragement that the issue may not be overly serious, but Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer believes otherwise, suggesting that Neuvirth may be done for the regular season.
More News
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Further evaluation coming Thursday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Heads to dressing room•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Returns to net Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Lifted from injured reserve•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Not quite ready to play•
-
Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Could play Tuesday or Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...