Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Could be back any day

Neuvirth (undisclosed) is listed as day-to-day, Wayne Fish of The Intelligencer reports.

With the firing of general manager Ron Hextall, the Flyers seem a little more willing to reveal some injury information. Well, maybe not in regards to type of injury but recovery time. Last week, reports surfaced that Neuvirth would be out through the end of November, so considering there are only three days left in the month, last week's prognosis seems pretty accurate. The Flyers need him back as soon as possible.