Flyers' Michal Neuvirth: Could play Tuesday or Wednesday
Neuvirth (lower body) has a chance of returning Tuesday against Dallas or Wednesday versus Colorado, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
After taking a key step in his recovery by skating Mar. 20, his rehab has continued to stay on track, and it looks like Neuvirth has a strong chance at returning within the next seven days. More information should be released by the team before he does draw a start, but it's unclear what the situation will be with Neuvirth and Petr Mrzek for the remainder of the season, but it's a safe bet to assume Alex Lyon will be sent down when the Czech native has a clean bill of health.
More News
